Register For Exciting Photo Explorations By Sundeep Bali, Presented By ZEISS & Museo Camera!

Spend your weekend exploring the streets of Chandni Chowk and let your camera guide the way! ZEISS Camera Lenses and Museo Camera are excited to present to you “Photo Explorations” by Sundeep Bali.

Not just another photo-walk, this is an intensive hands-on module in the art of street photography and creative story-telling. We certainly believe that the opportunity for the next great photo sits right around the corner. If you believe it too, then hone your photography skills on the guided photo explorations with Sundeep Bali.



Each exploration walk will conclude with a detailed review session at Museo Camera. A pool of shortlisted images culminating from the Photo-explorations would be showcased at the Museo Camera through an exciting print exhibition.