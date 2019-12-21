Register For Exciting Photo Explorations By Sundeep Bali, Presented By ZEISS & Museo Camera!

F6D11B7C-1701-42FA-BFA7-8725E076EB19Promoted

Photo Explorations By Sundeep Bali

₹ 500 upwards

Sat | 21 Dec, 2019

8:30 AM - 11:30 AM

Chandni Chowk

Address: New Delhi

What’s Happening?

Spend your weekend exploring the streets of Chandni Chowk and let your camera guide the way! ZEISS Camera Lenses and Museo Camera are excited to present to you “Photo Explorations” by Sundeep Bali.

Not just another photo-walk, this is an intensive hands-on module in the art of street photography and creative story-telling. We certainly believe that the opportunity for the next great photo sits right around the corner. If you believe it too, then hone your photography skills on the guided photo explorations with Sundeep Bali.

Each exploration walk will conclude with a detailed review session at Museo Camera. A pool of shortlisted images culminating from the Photo-explorations would be showcased at the Museo Camera through an exciting print exhibition.

Who’s The Host

Our mentor for the series, Sundeep Bali, is a lens-based artist and commercial photographer who trained to be a heritage-management professional and transitioned to Photography. As an artist, Bali has exhibited widely- in India, New Zealand, and the US.

Commercially, Sundeep shoots art interventions & installations, fashion and beauty and a bit of food.

A Fulbright Fellow in Visual Arts and a ZEISS Creative Consultant, Bali travels through the country to document the rapidly evolving visual-culture of India.

Make A Note

The fee for each photo exploration is INR 500. But if you opt for all three, it’ll cost you INR 1200. The details for Chawri Bazaar & Mehrauli Village Walk will be out shortly. 

₹500 upwards

