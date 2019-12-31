No New Year Plans? Book Your Tickets For The Himachal Hills Festival In Kasol

Want a special New Year's with a loved one? Or maybe friends? Solo is even better. You can make this wish come true at the Himachal Hills Festival, Kasol because there's something magical about this place.

Himachal Hills Festival inclusion:

3 Days Festival in Kasol

Live band performances

EDM night

Dj line up

Local cultural performance

Epic Stage setup

Amazing food stall at the venue

Drinks and breweries

4 Comfortable accommodations

Bonfire to chill around

Impressive decoration

Flea market & much more





Himachal Hills Festival Entry Pass charges -

For 31st Dec 2019

INR 1500/-

Two Days Pass rate



INR 2000/-

Trip cost (without travel)



INR 6000/-per person (Swiss Tents)

INR 6500/- person (Deluxe Hotel)

INR 7000/- per person (Luxury Hotel)





Travel cost (Delhi-Kasol-Delhi)

INR 2600 (AC Volvo)

INR 2000 (AC deluxe)





Himachal Hills Festival Trip Inclusion:

2N/3D Stay in Kasol

Breakfast

Travel by Ac deluxe bus

Camps on quad/triple sharing.

Rooms on quad sharing (Triple & twin sharing at extra cost)

Riverside Camping in Kasol

Leisure activities

Himachal Hills Festival Entry Pass for both days.

Tour manager during the trip