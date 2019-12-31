No New Year Plans? Book Your Tickets For The Himachal Hills Festival In Kasol

Want a special New Year's with a loved one? Or maybe friends? Solo is even better. You can make this wish come true at the Himachal Hills Festival, Kasol because there's something magical about this place.
Himachal Hills Festival inclusion:
3 Days Festival in Kasol
Live band performances
EDM night
Dj line up
Local cultural performance
Epic Stage setup
Amazing food stall at the venue
Drinks and breweries
4 Comfortable accommodations
Bonfire to chill around
Impressive decoration
Candid photography
New Year Celebration
Flea market & much more
Himachal Hills Festival Entry Pass charges -
For 31st Dec 2019
INR 1500/-
Two Days Pass rate
INR 2000/-
Trip cost (without travel)
INR 6000/-per person (Swiss Tents)
INR 6500/- person (Deluxe Hotel)
INR 7000/- per person (Luxury Hotel)
Travel cost (Delhi-Kasol-Delhi)
INR 2600 (AC Volvo)
INR 2000 (AC deluxe)
Himachal Hills Festival Trip Inclusion:
2N/3D Stay in Kasol
Breakfast
Travel by Ac deluxe bus
Camps on quad/triple sharing.
Rooms on quad sharing (Triple & twin sharing at extra cost)
Riverside Camping in Kasol
Candid photography
Leisure activities
New Year Celebration
Himachal Hills Festival Entry Pass for both days.
Tour manager during the trip
