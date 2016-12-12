Living In Goa? 4 Roads Trips You Should Take Now

Gokarna used to be a tiny temple town for pilgrims, though the all-nighter raves and an infinite number of empty beaches, waterfalls and other natural hidden gems to explore has turned it into a traveller-haven over the years. There’s a lot of trekking to be done here, so make sure to carry the right shoes. And if that doesn’t interest you, there’s always buying a beer, sitting by the beach and not doing anything for the remainder of your vacation. Also, the sunsets are to die for.
If you’re lucky, you can even spot the one-off dolphin pack wallowing about in the waters, or even shimmering-blue plankton taking over the beach at nights.
Best Time To Visit: Oct – Feb
