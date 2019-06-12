Double denim is, unsurprisingly, not really part of my wardrobe repertoire. But over the last few weeks, I've found myself double-tapping an alarming number of double-denim outfits on the gram. So I decided to find a more "me" way of wearing this trend and gave it a more grown-up and polished feel. Scroll down for deets.
Double Tap This Double Denim Outfit (You Know You Want To!)
Ruffled Denim Top
I found this ruffled denim top on LBB and loved the feminine, more structured appeal. It's made with 100% cotton, and can be tucked in for a formal meeting or left out with your go-to denims for a casual lunch.
Floral Embroidered Mules
If you haven't figured it out already, I'm totally digging all things floral this summer. I slipped into my go-to hand-embroidered mules so I could be comfy all day.
Chevron Embroidered Drawstring Bag
To give my look just the right edge, I styled it with this drawstring bag. I was initially skeptical about the chevron detailing, but to my surprise - I got so many compliments. Plus the bag comes with a pouch and is super spacious so I could throw in my charger, snacks, everything.
Twisted 'S' Drop Earrings
I found this homegrown label on LBB and can't tell you how fabulous (and affordable) their collection is. I got these funky earrings by Fudakti for just 290 on LBB. Only 6 left so grab yours asap!
Comments (0)