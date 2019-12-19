With an easy-breezy diner feel, Sandburg Shakes makes for a tempting pit-stop with its selection of creamy shakes.
Sandburg Shakes Is Shaking Things Up At Baani Square
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Shake It Up, Baby
May the cream-less, soy options of the liquid world step aside for a second; sometimes we need a good old-fashioned creamy milkshake to feel like all’s right with the world. Sandburg Shakes has a menu that covers dates, peanut butter, chikoo, chocolate, bananas and even betel in their tall glassfuls of frothy milkshakes that includes Banana Dates, Betel Blast, Choc-haze-nut and Blackcurrant Lift, among others.
Dining At The Diner
True to diner style, the menu offers pizzas, burgers and ‘breadwiches’ along with a good old side of chips. We recommend the Sandhouse Burger – it has a chicken breast patty, pickled cucumber, bacon, egg, cheese, caramelised onion and a spicy sauce. Whew.
Side dishes, that are definitely not sidekicks, include potato wedges, nuggets and the Chilli & Cheese toast. Past the bright red-painted window frames at the entrance, Sandburg feels laid-back, but homely enough to have visitors to Baani Square drop in.
