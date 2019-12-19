Sandburg Shakes Is Shaking Things Up At Baani Square

True to diner style, the menu offers pizzas, burgers and ‘breadwiches’ along with a good old side of chips. We recommend the Sandhouse Burger – it has a chicken breast patty, pickled cucumber, bacon, egg, cheese, caramelised onion and a spicy sauce. Whew.

Side dishes, that are definitely not sidekicks, include potato wedges, nuggets and the Chilli & Cheese toast. Past the bright red-painted window frames at the entrance, Sandburg feels laid-back, but homely enough to have visitors to Baani Square drop in.