An Indian woman in a saree is a sight to behold. An Indian woman in a ~comfortable~ saree is unstoppable. And for that very reason, we've just dropped a whole new collection of stunning sarees at unbelievable prices (so you can stop stealing sarees from your mum!).
Saree, Not Sorry: Now, Shop Stunning Sarees On LBB
Pink Tassel Border & Polka Cotton Saree
Polka dots are super on trend this year and this bright yet bold saree is perfect for days when you want to express your own peppy personality while also sticking to a traditional outfit.
Contrast Chevron Stripe & Floral Print Cotton Saree
Hello yellow! This contrasting number is brighter than sunshine and looks good on everyone. Pair this with a structured or strappy crop-top to add another splash of modernity to this saree. And get ready to make some heads turn!
Black Tassel Border Scarlet Cotton Saree
Exemplifying traditional boldness and an uninterrupted simplicity- this ravishing red number is definitely one we see you draping up as a pants x saree combination. Style it with a mock-neck crop top, et voila.
Green Border Purple Cotton Saree
The contrasting colours on this saree are a match made in heaven. Incredibly breathable and flowy, you'll have people raving about your outfit all. day. long.
Orange & Amber Stripe Detail Tant Cotton Saree
Another classic saree calls for something more..unorthodox right? Who said there were rules to this? Not us! Try some funky, strappy blouses and chunky jewellery for a super trendy vibe. You could also kick it old-school with a crop top and sneakers maybe? Have fun experimenting, you guys!
