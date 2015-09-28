Arvindji’s catering service sends chefs to your home to cook a meal for a dinner party or gathering; his menu includes Thai, Chinese, Indian, and Continental cuisine.
Call Arvindji to Cater for Your Dinner Parties
- Upwards: ₹ 100
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KAILASH COLONY
Shortcut
How does this work?
Arvindji sends a couple of chefs to your house, to cook for dinner parties for 10 people or more. The chefs arrive with their own prepped ingredients, and begin cooking about 30 minutes before you eat, so that you are served piping-hot, fresh food. Yes, he sends servers as well.
While they don’t charge to come to most South Delhi areas, they do levy a fee for commuting to Noida, Gurgaon or Faridabad. That said, all it takes is one phone call and a gas cylinder, and your party is in great hands! The total amount for Arvindji’s services is given over the phone; just hand over the cash to the chef at the end of the night. We do recommend you book their services in advance so that they can come fully equipped.
What’s for dinner?
They do appetisers and main courses, which could be from any one {or a mix} of their four cuisines–Thai, Chinese, Indian or Continental. We’re talking everything from Cold Cuts and Smoked Salmon Platters, Chicken Liver Pate, Goan Prawn Masala, Fish in Lemon Butter Sauce, and even live pasta stations. We strongly recommend the Chicken Satay, Thai curries, Chicken Sesame Toast, Khao Suey, Vegetarian Rice Paper Spring Rolls, and Glass Noodle Salad. You can give the Chicken Meatballs a miss, they were a little dry.
They even have a separate Indian menu for pujas and religious events, and can cook without garlic if you need them to. So whether it’s a birthday, after-party, game night, movie night, or even an Emmy night {we just need a reason to party, evidently}, Arvindji will cater to all your food needs.
Price: On request {depends on the dishes and the number of people}
- Upwards: ₹ 100
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KAILASH COLONY
Comments (0)