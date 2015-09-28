Call Arvindji to Cater for Your Dinner Parties

Arvindji sends a couple of chefs to your house, to cook for dinner parties for 10 people or more. The chefs arrive with their own prepped ingredients, and begin cooking about 30 minutes before you eat, so that you are served piping-hot, fresh food. Yes, he sends servers as well.

While they don’t charge to come to most South Delhi areas, they do levy a fee for commuting to Noida, Gurgaon or Faridabad. That said, all it takes is one phone call and a gas cylinder, and your party is in great hands! The total amount for Arvindji’s services is given over the phone; just hand over the cash to the chef at the end of the night. We do recommend you book their services in advance so that they can come fully equipped.