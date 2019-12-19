Devnaagri's Luxurious Clothing Celebrates Indian Spirit With A Modern Twist

If you're looking for something that's daily-appropriate, the 'pret' section on their website (which has uber-trendy kurtas, bottoms and suits) is worth checking out. The couture section is full of gorgeous lehengas and saris.

You can also browse through the nine collections, the most recent ones being Inayat, which is all about graceful cuts, versatile colours, block prints and floral motifs and Mirna, a spring/summer collection with a pleasant colour palette, sheer dupattas and zardosi, pearl and resham embroidery.

Our favourite bit is that they’ve got free shipping. Plus, if you don’t want to pick from the standard small, medium, large, and extra large, you can choose the custom-made option in the size box and share your measurements to get the outfit of your choice altered perfectly for you.