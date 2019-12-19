Devnaagri's a designer brand that does Indian wear with a contemporary spin. With a boutique in Shahpur Jat as well as an impressive website, save this one for when the wedding season is on.
Devnaagri's Luxurious Clothing Celebrates Indian Spirit With A Modern Twist
- Upwards: ₹ 13000
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
What Makes It Awesome
If you're looking for something that's daily-appropriate, the 'pret' section on their website (which has uber-trendy kurtas, bottoms and suits) is worth checking out. The couture section is full of gorgeous lehengas and saris.
You can also browse through the nine collections, the most recent ones being Inayat, which is all about graceful cuts, versatile colours, block prints and floral motifs and Mirna, a spring/summer collection with a pleasant colour palette, sheer dupattas and zardosi, pearl and resham embroidery.
Our favourite bit is that they’ve got free shipping. Plus, if you don’t want to pick from the standard small, medium, large, and extra large, you can choose the custom-made option in the size box and share your measurements to get the outfit of your choice altered perfectly for you.
What Could Be Better
They're quite stringent when it comes to cancellations and returns. They don't entertain exchange requests. Returns are possible only in case of a damaged product. And, cancellations are accepted within 24 hours of placing an order only.
