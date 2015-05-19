Customised Shoes, Personalised Phone Cases and Handbags-All Things Bespoke

img-gallery-featured

As kids, we’ve all written our names on our possessions lest they get mixed up or worse, stolen. Taking personalisation to the next level, we have a list of places and websites that will customise goodies ranging from clothes, and accessories to even candles, so that what you own remains one-of-a-kind.

Shoes

Shoes of Prey

From the type of heel {cone, pencil, block, kitty, flat etc} to material, colour, closed/peep toe, oxford, ballerinas, Shoes of Prey makes sure you are involved in every little part of designing your dream shoe. They provide a realistic 3D view of the product through the process. They ship world-wide within 6 weeks and have a 365 day fuss-free return policy!

Shop online here.

Shoe Stores

Shoes of Prey

    Al Artz

    For hand-painted ballerinas, look no further than Al Artz. Designer Alisha Bhasin is more than happy to cater to your colour and design needs. So get your favourite logo/character on those feet now.

    Where: 5C Jungi House, Shahpur Jat

    Nearest metro station: Green Park

    Contact: +91-9811970891

    For more details, visit their Facebook page here.

    Clothing Stores

    Al Artz

    5-C,Jungi House, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi

    image-map-default

    Phone Covers

    Considering we spend the maximum amount of our time glued to our smartphones, it just makes sense to dress them up in something we love. Daily Objects lets you choose one of their designs and play around with it, or alternatively even upload your own {it can even be a photo of you}, choose the colour and order away. The good thing about them is they acknowledge phones other than just Apple.

    Shop online here.

    Accessories

    Daily Objects

    Jewellery

    Funkanatomy

    Create funky earrings using the Beadbox app on Funkanatomy. You can choose your own stones and beads and make the earring as long or as short as you want. They even let you choose a budget so you don’t go OTT {although that’s hardly possible with the upper limit being INR 250}.

    Shop online here.

    Jewellery Shops

    Funkanatomy

      Garb & Bijoux

      For a more high-end piece of jewellery {silver gold-plated and semi-precious stones}, Pia Talwar has you covered. Her specialty is thewa, which involves embossing gold sheets on molten glass, a technique which isn’t too commonly found. Whether you want a stylish cuff or a traditional neckpiece, she’s more than happy to discuss your preferences and whip up a statement piece for you.

      Where: DLF Golf Course Road Gurgaon

      Contact: +91-9599532345

      For more details, check their Facebook page here.

      Jewellery Shops

      Garb & Bijoux

      Clothes

      Need a new dress? Or a suit? A sherwani or a lehnga for that impending wedding? Faaya intends to save you from endless trips to the fabric guys and then the tailor. Simply log on, pick your garment, customise the itty bitty details, pick the prints and colours and jot down your measurements {they have several videos to make sure you get them right} and wait for your magic outfit to appear. All this while you’re perched comfortably on your couch.

      Shop online here.

      For more details and updates, follow their Facebook page here and their Instagram account here.

      Clothing Stores

      Faaya

        T- Shirts

        Fresh Monk has an online designer tool which pretty much gives you full control on what goes on your t-shirt. Available in two ranges: top of the line and budget-friendly, you first choose your colour and then add text {in whichever font you like} and/or images to your tee and watch it turn into a reality.

        Shop online here.

        Clothing Stores

        Freshmonk

        FF-23, Ansal's Fortune Arcade, Sector 18, Noida

        image-map-default

        Hand Bags

        Finding that perfect clutch to go with your special outfit or just that perfect every-day bag can sometimes be a bit of a hassle;  we’ve all compromised on some aspect or the other. Tote Teca understands our woes. Choose from a wide range of styles, pick your colours, add a little monogrammed tag with your initials and carry your new bag wherever you go!

        Shop online here.

        Accessories

        Toteteca

        Candles

        If you’re a candle person, Niana has just the thing for you. Choose from their custom designed fragrances, mix and match the different scents till you get the result you desire. They then proceed to make your perfectly scented soy candle by hand.

        Contact: 011-40640267

        For more details visit their website here  or their Facebook page here.

        Home Décor Stores

        Niana

        Skincare

        Dry, oily or combination? Do you sometimes feel that your skin belongs to a category of its own? Forest Essentials has a separate facility to create a skin cream exclusive to only your skin. They analyse your skin, ask you a bunch of questions and set about creating the perfect formula for you using the freshest, most natural ingredients. The bottle comes with your name on it. What better way to pamper your skin?

        For more details, click here and keep up to date with their latest happenings here.

        Bath & Body Stores

        Forest Essentials

        Accessories

        If you’re big on accessories, you will love designing your own. Head over to Pins and Bows. Although they have a frighteningly large collection of hair accessories, they’re all up for customising these to your taste {whether it’s removing/adding a bow or two, customising colour or making a whole new product altogether}.

        Where: E 143 Amar Colony, Lajpat Nagar 4

        Nearest metro station: Kailash Colony

        Contact: +91-9999449551

        For more details, visit their website here and their Facebook page here.

        Accessories

        Pins & Bows

        4.3

        E-143, Amar Colony, Lajpat Nagar 4, New Delhi

        image-map-default

        Furniture

        There’s no dearth of furniture shops and carpenters in the city, but when you need something bespoke along with an expert opinion, Studio Wood comes to your aid. The team deconstructs old furniture, assesses your space {and you} and creates something completely new and unique.

        Where: 138/2/9 Kishangarh, Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Vasant Kunj

        Nearest metro station: Chattarpur

        Contact: hello@studiowood.co.in

        For more details, check their website here  and follow their Facebook page here.

        Home Décor Stores

        Studio Wood

        4.6

        33-B-5/9, Near Paradise Banquet, Kishangarh, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

        image-map-default