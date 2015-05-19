As kids, we’ve all written our names on our possessions lest they get mixed up or worse, stolen. Taking personalisation to the next level, we have a list of places and websites that will customise goodies ranging from clothes, and accessories to even candles, so that what you own remains one-of-a-kind.
Customised Shoes, Personalised Phone Cases and Handbags-All Things Bespoke
Shoes
Shoes of Prey
From the type of heel {cone, pencil, block, kitty, flat etc} to material, colour, closed/peep toe, oxford, ballerinas, Shoes of Prey makes sure you are involved in every little part of designing your dream shoe. They provide a realistic 3D view of the product through the process. They ship world-wide within 6 weeks and have a 365 day fuss-free return policy!
Shop online here.
Al Artz
For hand-painted ballerinas, look no further than Al Artz. Designer Alisha Bhasin is more than happy to cater to your colour and design needs. So get your favourite logo/character on those feet now.
Where: 5C Jungi House, Shahpur Jat
Nearest metro station: Green Park
Contact: +91-9811970891
For more details, visit their Facebook page here.
Phone Covers
Considering we spend the maximum amount of our time glued to our smartphones, it just makes sense to dress them up in something we love. Daily Objects lets you choose one of their designs and play around with it, or alternatively even upload your own {it can even be a photo of you}, choose the colour and order away. The good thing about them is they acknowledge phones other than just Apple.
Shop online here.
Jewellery
Funkanatomy
Create funky earrings using the Beadbox app on Funkanatomy. You can choose your own stones and beads and make the earring as long or as short as you want. They even let you choose a budget so you don’t go OTT {although that’s hardly possible with the upper limit being INR 250}.
Shop online here.
Garb & Bijoux
For a more high-end piece of jewellery {silver gold-plated and semi-precious stones}, Pia Talwar has you covered. Her specialty is thewa, which involves embossing gold sheets on molten glass, a technique which isn’t too commonly found. Whether you want a stylish cuff or a traditional neckpiece, she’s more than happy to discuss your preferences and whip up a statement piece for you.
Where: DLF Golf Course Road Gurgaon
Contact: +91-9599532345
For more details, check their Facebook page here.
Clothes
Need a new dress? Or a suit? A sherwani or a lehnga for that impending wedding? Faaya intends to save you from endless trips to the fabric guys and then the tailor. Simply log on, pick your garment, customise the itty bitty details, pick the prints and colours and jot down your measurements {they have several videos to make sure you get them right} and wait for your magic outfit to appear. All this while you’re perched comfortably on your couch.
Shop online here.
For more details and updates, follow their Facebook page here and their Instagram account here.
T- Shirts
Fresh Monk has an online designer tool which pretty much gives you full control on what goes on your t-shirt. Available in two ranges: top of the line and budget-friendly, you first choose your colour and then add text {in whichever font you like} and/or images to your tee and watch it turn into a reality.
Shop online here.
Hand Bags
Finding that perfect clutch to go with your special outfit or just that perfect every-day bag can sometimes be a bit of a hassle; we’ve all compromised on some aspect or the other. Tote Teca understands our woes. Choose from a wide range of styles, pick your colours, add a little monogrammed tag with your initials and carry your new bag wherever you go!
Shop online here.
Candles
If you’re a candle person, Niana has just the thing for you. Choose from their custom designed fragrances, mix and match the different scents till you get the result you desire. They then proceed to make your perfectly scented soy candle by hand.
Contact: 011-40640267
For more details visit their website here or their Facebook page here.
Skincare
Dry, oily or combination? Do you sometimes feel that your skin belongs to a category of its own? Forest Essentials has a separate facility to create a skin cream exclusive to only your skin. They analyse your skin, ask you a bunch of questions and set about creating the perfect formula for you using the freshest, most natural ingredients. The bottle comes with your name on it. What better way to pamper your skin?
For more details, click here and keep up to date with their latest happenings here.
Accessories
If you’re big on accessories, you will love designing your own. Head over to Pins and Bows. Although they have a frighteningly large collection of hair accessories, they’re all up for customising these to your taste {whether it’s removing/adding a bow or two, customising colour or making a whole new product altogether}.
Where: E 143 Amar Colony, Lajpat Nagar 4
Nearest metro station: Kailash Colony
Contact: +91-9999449551
For more details, visit their website here and their Facebook page here.
Furniture
There’s no dearth of furniture shops and carpenters in the city, but when you need something bespoke along with an expert opinion, Studio Wood comes to your aid. The team deconstructs old furniture, assesses your space {and you} and creates something completely new and unique.
Where: 138/2/9 Kishangarh, Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Vasant Kunj
Nearest metro station: Chattarpur
Contact: hello@studiowood.co.in
For more details, check their website here and follow their Facebook page here.
