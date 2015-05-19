Customised Shoes, Personalised Phone Cases and Handbags-All Things Bespoke

For a more high-end piece of jewellery {silver gold-plated and semi-precious stones}, Pia Talwar has you covered. Her specialty is thewa, which involves embossing gold sheets on molten glass, a technique which isn’t too commonly found. Whether you want a stylish cuff or a traditional neckpiece, she’s more than happy to discuss your preferences and whip up a statement piece for you.

Where: DLF Golf Course Road Gurgaon

Contact: +91-9599532345

For more details, check their Facebook page here.