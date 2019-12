Drop blacks, blues and whites, and say hello to our Editors’ favourite colour of the season- Yellow! We’ve seen this colour take over IG and Cannes (sup, Sonam Kapoor!); and our edit from Shop On LBB will bring this Spring Summer hue to your wardrobe as well. Not just dresses- we’ve got tunics and tops for you too. Best part? They’re all #madeinindia, by a few of our favourite brands.

Add to cart, pronto.