What I wear to work is usually not what I'd wear for drinks with friends (and I'm guessing it's the same for all of you). So if you have to dash straight from office and have no time to change, check out this 💣 look I put together.
Desk to Dinner Outfit, Done Right: Here’s My 9-To-9 Look
Chequered Asymmetric Hem Dress
If you know me, you know I love experimenting and having fun with my clothes! I belted this fit & flare dress with a broad belt to accentuate my waist and a necklace for extra bling. I love the dark grey hue and the assymetric hem detail. Oh, and it has side pockets (yay!).
Wearing: Size XL
Tassel Block Heels
I styled the dress with these super comfy nude block heels. The height of the heel is 2.5-3 inches and it has a cushioned sole, so I could run around all day from one meeting to the next (AND dance the night away) without my feet killing me!
Comments (0)