8 Awesome Tan Totes Starting At ₹949

The tan handbag obsession is real, so we found you 8 awesome totes at unbelievable prices. You tan not miss this -

Detachable Tan Tote

Workwear hero, right here. This classic vegan leather tote made by 2AM looks super expensive, but it's actually for ₹2200 on LBB. It comes with a striped sling so you can easily go from 9AM-to-9PM with this style.

Oversized Tan Tote With Tassels

We're digging the tassel detail on this one, big time! You can fit your whole life in this oversized tote by Tangerine. (AND still have space for a snack!).

Aztec Detail Tan Tote

Who says tan is boring? This tote features a vibrant aztec print that'll step up any outfit. It makes for a great weekend bag or shopper since it has ample space.

Yellow & Blue Kalamkari Tan Tote

If you love all things Kalamkari (like us), you'll want to bag this gorgeous tote asap. It's made with cruelty free, vegan leather and handcrafted by karigaars.

Classic Tan Zipper Tote

This classic tote is perfect for office and SO affordable! It has ample storage space and comes with a zip so it will keep your valuables completely safe. You can bag it on LBB for ₹949 only! No, seriously.

Tan Cut-Out Tote

If you're looking for some major style-inspo to knock on your door, you HAVE to bookmark this. Stylish and chic, this faux leather tote's a steal  for ₹1200 only!


Tan & Chequered Trim Cross-Body

We're digging the checks on this bag - they add just the right amount of quirk to an otherwise basic bag. You can carry this for meetings, drinks with the girls or even a family lunch.

Deep Tan Vegan Leather Tote

If you're always on the move - this beautiful, spacious tote by Aulive is a must-have. It comes with multifunctional pockets, a detachable sling and is super durable.

