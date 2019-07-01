The tan handbag obsession is real, so we found you 8 awesome totes at unbelievable prices. You tan not miss this -
8 Awesome Tan Totes Starting At ₹949
Detachable Tan Tote
Workwear hero, right here. This classic vegan leather tote made by 2AM looks super expensive, but it's actually for ₹2200 on LBB. It comes with a striped sling so you can easily go from 9AM-to-9PM with this style.
Oversized Tan Tote With Tassels
We're digging the tassel detail on this one, big time! You can fit your whole life in this oversized tote by Tangerine. (AND still have space for a snack!).
Aztec Detail Tan Tote
Who says tan is boring? This tote features a vibrant aztec print that'll step up any outfit. It makes for a great weekend bag or shopper since it has ample space.
Yellow & Blue Kalamkari Tan Tote
If you love all things Kalamkari (like us), you'll want to bag this gorgeous tote asap. It's made with cruelty free, vegan leather and handcrafted by karigaars.
Classic Tan Zipper Tote
This classic tote is perfect for office and SO affordable! It has ample storage space and comes with a zip so it will keep your valuables completely safe. You can bag it on LBB for ₹949 only! No, seriously.
Tan Cut-Out Tote
If you're looking for some major style-inspo to knock on your door, you HAVE to bookmark this. Stylish and chic, this faux leather tote's a steal for ₹1200 only!
Tan & Chequered Trim Cross-Body
We're digging the checks on this bag - they add just the right amount of quirk to an otherwise basic bag. You can carry this for meetings, drinks with the girls or even a family lunch.
Deep Tan Vegan Leather Tote
If you're always on the move - this beautiful, spacious tote by Aulive is a must-have. It comes with multifunctional pockets, a detachable sling and is super durable.
