We Found 3 Heels That Are Surprisingly So Comfy

We may be biased, but as much as we love wearing our standout dresses & tops, an outfit really comes down to the little things—and to us, that means shoes. That being said, our bold, statement-making heels don’t always make the cut with our hectic 9 to 9 days. So we rounded up 10 heels that’ll elevate your outfit without killing your feet...

Tropical Pineapple Heels

Pineapple prints are all the rage this summer, and these quirky heels have taken it up a notch. They’re super fun and will make any basic outfit pop! Plus, they’re available for a steal on LBB for INR 900 only.

merchant image Pinkfinity

Ruffle Heels

These minimalist ruffle heels will always be in style. You can pair ‘em with your basic denim jeans or a formal dress or just about anything. They also come in a stunning brown!

merchant image Blue Baksa

Pastel Pop Block Heels

If you’re digging pastels this summer, you have to bag these colourful block heels featuring a chevron pattern.

merchant image Pinkfinity