We may be biased, but as much as we love wearing our standout dresses & tops, an outfit really comes down to the little things—and to us, that means shoes. That being said, our bold, statement-making heels don’t always make the cut with our hectic 9 to 9 days. So we rounded up 10 heels that’ll elevate your outfit without killing your feet...
We Found 3 Heels That Are Surprisingly So Comfy
Tropical Pineapple Heels
Pineapple prints are all the rage this summer, and these quirky heels have taken it up a notch. They’re super fun and will make any basic outfit pop! Plus, they’re available for a steal on LBB for INR 900 only.
Ruffle Heels
These minimalist ruffle heels will always be in style. You can pair ‘em with your basic denim jeans or a formal dress or just about anything. They also come in a stunning brown!
Pastel Pop Block Heels
If you’re digging pastels this summer, you have to bag these colourful block heels featuring a chevron pattern.
