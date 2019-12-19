This Homegrown Brand’s Collection Will Make You Shine Bright This Summer

This homegrown brand’s dresses are uniquely crafted by hand block printing as they aim to fuse this traditional art with modern silhouettes. Their styles all come in super bright and warm hues, featuring a range of stunning maxi, midi and spaghetti dresses that you won’t find anywhere else. They also do an array of styles under INR 3450 - right from ruffle detailing and floral prints to patch pockets and baroque.