From breezy maxi dresses to uninhibited floral prints and plain cottons – summer demands that we step out in style. And Twirl Studio’s here to your rescue.
This Homegrown Brand’s Collection Will Make You Shine Bright This Summer
Clothing Stores
- Available on LBB Shop
Shortcut
From breezy maxi dresses to uninhibited floral prints and plain cottons – summer demands that we step out in style. And Twirl Studio’s here to your rescue.
What Makes It Awesome
This homegrown brand’s dresses are uniquely crafted by hand block printing as they aim to fuse this traditional art with modern silhouettes. Their styles all come in super bright and warm hues, featuring a range of stunning maxi, midi and spaghetti dresses that you won’t find anywhere else. They also do an array of styles under INR 3450 - right from ruffle detailing and floral prints to patch pockets and baroque.
Pro Tip
Throw on a pair of cute sneakers with their floral dresses or quirky kohlapuris with their printed tunics.
Clothing Stores
- Available on LBB Shop
Comments (0)