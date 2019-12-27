DLF Promenade is back with a smashing news this December! They are giving away 20 hampers on 20 days this month between December 7 to 27. You can get lucky with hampers from an endless range of products, and the winners will be announced each day, on-ground and on DLF Promenade’s social media handles. So, if you are shopping for minimum INR 20,000, you can claim a gift and get ready to get lucky! Best part? Avail 20:20 Dineout offer where you can 40% off on all the food outlets at the mall.

Box Park, a fashion and clothing pop-up will also be organised at the mall from December 6 to 15. You can also expect exclusive performance from different bands and artists like Nooran Sisters, B-praak, Sunanda Sharma, Sartaj and many more. Top that with Cake Walk between December 21 to 22 where there will be 8 stalls in the main atrium offering a variety of desserts cakes, macaroons, muffins, and your sweet tooth will thank you for it! You can also learn everything about tips and tricks to making the most scrumptious delicacies at Shivesh Bhatia’s Masterclass here.



To make it look all the more Christmas-y, there will be an installation in the mall’s main atrium that will be musical Christmas-themed with elements of Christmas Factory. There will be a pianist to play timeless Christmas tunes.