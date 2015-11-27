We spent a good amount of time raiding our mothers’ closets, scouting places in Delhi, and browsing online stores to curate this list of boutiques and stores that retail a stunning array of shawls and stoles, in styles that are both traditional and contemporary.
Stores and Boutiques for Shawls & Stoles this Winter
Tatsat
Tatsat is a socially conscious store that stocks everything from incense sticks to jewellery. The first floor houses all the apparel including bright shawls and Chanderi stoles. A collection that looks right out of a Fabindia catalogue at 3/4th the price, we recommend that you go find your favourite new stole here.
Price: INR 1,500 {approx.} for a stole
For regular updates, follow their Facebook page here
Sri Tana Bana
Tie and dye and block printing meets Pashmina—and the product is simply stunning. We love the way the ladies at Sri Tana Bana mix and match colours. The idea is to resuscitate all the dying weaving traditions of India.
Price: INR 5,500 onwards
The Splendor of Kashmir
Ezma
A customised, ombre cashmere stole from Ezma, in a bright colour, is something we’ve picked up in the past. It’s the softest stole we own! The Souffle Collection has a range of scarves that caught our eye too.
Check out their website here.
Jaypore
aypore’s stoles and shawl collections have great diversity in terms of fabric, textures and weaves. What we love? Silk stoles in shades of maroon and auburn. The block prints and ajrakh have a certain charm, and you can try the Tussar stoles to shield yourself from the cold.
Check out their website here.
- Upwards: ₹ 4500
Shaw Brothers
Embroidered pashmina shawls, antique jamavar shawls, printed and plain coloured stoles—one should pick up all the colours available.
Price: INR 2,000 onwards for stoles. For shawls, price on request.
Check out their website here.
Atsar Exports
Another great place to shop for stoles and shawls sourced straight from Kashmir, Atsar is a hidden gem for those on a budget. We shop for hand-embroidered pashminas from here but, for what it’s worth, they also export carpets. We have loved and lusted after their Kalamkari embroidered shawls but you can also check out their range of Gulabdars, Soznis and Jamawars.
Price: Stoles for INR 1,000 onwards; pashmina shawls for INR 8,000 onwards
Check out their website here.
Janavi
Neon and rainbow-esque colours on cashmere make Janavi stoles contemporary, cool and chic. They have varieties in lace, cashmere and tribal embroideries. And men, don’t worry, there are some for you too! Note: They sell out fast, so swipe that card quick.
Check out their website here.
Craftisan
Kantha embroidery, Jamdani weaving, ajrakh printing, Koraput weaving or tie and dye—name it, and Craftisan’s got it. Our vote goes goes for the intricacy of work seen in Kantha embroidered stoles. The shawl section is even better with a range of wool and Tussar silk variants.
Where: Shop here.
Check out their website here. Follow their Facebook page here.
Naeem Ahmed
Specialising in Jamawars, Naeem’s speciality is that he will customise almost everything for you. He repairs old shawls, sells carpets and goes home to home selling his stunning wares. He doesn’t have a store, but we promise—one look at his collection and you’ll be hooked.
Lastly, we would recommend that you try out the cottage emporiums in Janpath, as well as Dilli Haat for some other great options.
