Stores and Boutiques for Shawls & Stoles this Winter

Tatsat is a socially conscious store that stocks everything from incense sticks to jewellery. The first floor houses all the apparel including bright shawls and Chanderi stoles. A collection that looks right out of a Fabindia catalogue at 3/4th the price, we recommend that you go find your favourite new stole here.

Price: INR 1,500 {approx.} for a stole

