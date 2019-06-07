ShopTheRoom: Add Maximal Function and Spunk To Your Minimal Square Feet Room!

Have you ever been to a party where you have your drink in your hand and are too far away from the coffee table to put it down so you hold it in your hand only? Well, no more! Pepperfry brings to you Side Tables, that come in a set of three, which are so funky and quirky that it’s love at first sight! Not to mention, all three can be put together avoiding taking up space and making the room less filled up. Mind Blowing right?

