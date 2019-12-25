Sign Up For A Mehrauli Walking Tour - Wednesday

Mehrauli, what you think when you read this name? This neighbourhood is almost 1000 years old, with thousands of stories. It is one of the most under covered and over-shadowed places in the city. Covered in the forest, this place has old monuments right out of the historic pages of Delhi that you'll feel like you've travelled back in time.

Delhi By Cycle takes you for this Mehrauli Walking Tour which is in short a beautiful journey of stories. From the first Afgan invaders to the palace of last Mogul king, to some of the first British traders (who were favorites of the locals), all the way to some of the most famous Sufi saints in India, this hidden park if full of interesting treasures from all the eras. And if not history, nature here will attract you for sure. You can walk under the shade of trees, listen to the calling of birds, and maybe, spot some interesting animals too.

03 Hours of this Mehrauli Walking Tour (maybe a bit more) and the stories from it, are going to be with you for a lifetime. Come join us for this historic walk or join us for some Old Delhi Walk, Food Walk, Photo Walk or Lodi Walk