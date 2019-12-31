Sign Up & Get Designer Wear From Nasty Small Room At A 20% Discount

20% Off At Nasty Small Room Only For LBB Users

Entry FREE

Tue - Tue | 10-31 Dec, 2019

10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Nasty Small Room

Address: 16, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi

What's Happening?

'Tis the season of giving and the folks at Nasty Small Room are picking up on that Christmas spirit by offering a 20% discount to all the LBB users out there. The offer will run for three weeks, starting 10th of December, and you just have to register on the link provided to receive a special discount code from our end.

We chanced upon Nasty Small Room while walking through the myriad lanes of Hauz Khas Village and were super impressed by the vinatge-inspired dresses, jackets, tops, jumpsuits, and blazers that we saw. The label's design language is mostly minimalist with ample use of natural fabrics (cotton & linen) and the silhouettes are all western. Also, designer Aman Bajaj will be more than happy to customise a piece for you if you so wish.

How’s the venue?

Nasty Small Room is situated in Hauz Khas Village. It's not a huge store, but still has ample space to let you browse comfortably. Nasty Small Room is open from 11 AM - 8 PM on all days and IIT is the nearest metro station.

Make a note

The discount will run till 31st December, 2019. It'll be applicable on all of Nasty Small Room's products. There is no minimum order value and you'll get a discount on the MRP. Also, you can avail the discount as many times as you'd like during the promotion period.

We'd love it if you could share pictures of your pretty purchases with us via social media. Don't forget to tag us and the store, and of course, happy shopping!

Entry is absolutely FREE
