Looking for a 360-degree approach for your wellness? We’ve found you a one-stop destination. Alive Wellness Clinics, previously known as Skin Alive, is offering a multidimensional approach to staying healthy. Whether it’s skin, body, hair or nutrition, they provide all sorts of advanced solutions. Read on to know more about their state-of-the-art Coolsculpting and Ultherapy treatments.
Skin Alive Is Now Alive Wellness Clinics! Call Them Right Away For The Best Of Skin, Body, & Nutrition Solutions
- Nearest Metro Station: KAILASH COLONY
Looking for a 360-degree approach for your wellness? We’ve found you a one-stop destination. Alive Wellness Clinics, previously known as Skin Alive, is offering a multidimensional approach to staying healthy. Whether it’s skin, body, hair or nutrition, they provide all sorts of advanced solutions. Read on to know more about their state-of-the-art Coolsculpting and Ultherapy treatments.
Coolsculpting
With the wedding season coming up, we’re sure you want to wear the most experimental and stunning of dresses! Alive Wellness Clinics is here to help you rock that dress in your dream bod with Coolsculpting. This is the only FDA approved, non-surgical fat-reduction treatment that uses controlled cooling to eliminate unwanted fat. In other words, in less than 35 minutes, you will get your dream body with no surgery, no downtime and no needles.
The best part? If you get 6 cycles done, the next 2 cycles are absolutely free! The offer is only valid till 30th November, so head there fast!
Ultherapy
Worried about ageing? Ultherapy is the only FDA-cleared, non-invasive procedure that lifts and tightens the neck, chest and brow, and improves lines and wrinkles on the chest to help combat ageing. The entire procedure has no downtime, and in just one session a person can look years younger.
Wondering where to get it done from? Look no further as Alive Wellness Clinics has received the Golden Record Award for being leaders in Ultherapy treatment in India.
Pro-Tip
- Nearest Metro Station: KAILASH COLONY
Comments (0)