SkyVentures Takes You On A Bird's Eye Tour Of Jodhpur

Adventure enthusiasts, take note. The folks at this Jodhpur venture are a very happy bunch, and they make sure you have a great (and safe) time while you’re with them. You can hop on a glider with a professional pilot without any need for formal training. And yes, there’s no bar on clicking selfies (you’ll always have physical proof of your badassery).

If you’re super-serious about learning how to paraglide (and are willing to spend about 5 days for it), these guys provide training courses for para-gliding, hang-gliding and paramotoring training.

Their prices start from INR 2,990 per person for para-gliding, which is the only thing an amateur can do here at the moment, as you need to have professional experience for hang-gliding. For more info on the pricing, you can always directly get in touch with them.