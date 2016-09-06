Anatomicals is a bath and beauty brand from the UK whose yummy smelling, wittily-captioned products we have been admiring from a respectable distance.
Smell Like Coffee & Chocolate With These Bath Goodies By Anatomicals
With products like chocolate anti-stress face masks and coffee-buzz body cleansers, they’ve given getting-ready time a whole other level of importance.
The range of products includes body lotions, hand creams, body washes, hand washes, body scrubs, and body butters, plus a few things you didn’t know you needed, but now think you do.
Anatomicals even has a Puffy the Eye Bag Slayer gel eye mask. How can you resist a Buffy reference, 80s-90s kid?
