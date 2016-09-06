Smell Like Coffee & Chocolate With These Bath Goodies By Anatomicals

img-gallery-featured
Online Shopping Sites

Nykaa

₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shortcut

Anatomicals is a bath and beauty brand from the UK whose yummy smelling, wittily-captioned products we have been admiring from a respectable distance.

Beauty Is In The Eyes Of The Hoarder

With products like chocolate anti-stress face masks and coffee-buzz body cleansers, they’ve given getting-ready time a whole other level of importance.

The range of products includes body lotions, hand creams, body washes, hand washes, body scrubs, and body butters, plus a few things you didn’t know you needed, but now think you do.

Anatomicals even has a Puffy the Eye Bag Slayer gel eye mask. How can you resist a Buffy reference, 80s-90s kid?

So, We’re Saying…

Stock up on these whenever you feel like treating yourself, and if anyone asks why you’re suddenly smelling like chocolate, just lead them the Anatomicals way.

Shop online here.

Price: Between INR 150 – INR 850

Follow them on Facebook here.

Online Shopping Sites

Nykaa

₹ ₹ ₹ 