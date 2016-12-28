Sohni J For That Perfect Make-Up On Your Big Day

I was looking to add some drama to my make-up when I found out about her, and she understood exactly what I wanted right off the bat. I wanted to try something different with my hair and she recommended braids, which were perfect.

I love her cheerful aura and well-prepared attitude, and would definitely recommend her for anyone looking for a satisfying make up session.

Price: Pre-wedding HD make up at INR 22,000 and INR 27,000 for airbrush; wedding HD make up at INR 28,000 and INR 33,000 for airbrush; party make up at INR 12,000

Contact: +91 9999963537

Find her on Facebook here or visit her website here.