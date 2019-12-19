Soho Kitchen & Co.- The Hub Of Classic Food For All College Students In Noida

Food haven for all Noida Peeps! Located in the heart of Noida’s famous Tea Shop area, Soho Kitchen & Co is a small but vibrant outlet that opened in October 2018. It is a haven for food lovers for their delectable dishes served at pocket-friendly prices. I stumbled upon this cute place for its wall art and graffiti were just un-missable. With a seating capacity of 20-25 people and an average footfall of 70, Soho has emerged as a crowd favourite for their wood-fired pizza and delish Italian cuisine amongst other things. The idea for Soho was to present the young crowd authentic international flavours at affordable prices. "We have a monopoly over a few dishes that are exclusively available only at our outlet. No other place is serving such an extensive pizza menu as we are” said by the management. The extensive pizza menu includes hand tossed and brick oven pizzas and a lot more items. I tried the chicken and mozzarella pide ( Turkish pizza ) and Veg lasagna. The pizza had amazing chicken pieces and the flavours were too good. It was in a boat shape and that was something I haven't seen anywhere. Then comes the veg lasagna served with Veggies. It was cheesy and creamy as I like it. The tastes of the items were really good. I went on a Wednesday evening still the place was filled with people, shows the love of people for the place. Covering a vast variety of Italian ( Margarita, Quattro Formaggio, Neapolitan ) to the Indian ( Bombay Masala, Paneer Tikka, Chicken Tikka etc), they also serve Lebanese - Manakish Pizza and the recently introduced Turkish - Pide.