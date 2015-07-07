Sonica Kapur Launches New Indigo Collection for Jaypore

Designer Sonica Kapur’s most recent collection for Jaypore has us lusting after the deep blue seas. The Indigo collection comes as an ode to the natural dye, as well as to traditional block printing. Known for her involvement in reviving old crafts and using only fair trade materials, this line had Sonica collaborating with the block printers of Bagru {Rajasthan}, while giving her own contemporary spin to traditional techniques of the artisans.

The patterns are created using intricately carved wooden blocks, which are then dipped in an Indigo dye bath {this is extracted from the indigofera plant}. What you get is perfect summer and monsoon wear; tunics, kurtas, palazzos, stoles and jackets in vibrant indigo, played off by splashes of white.

The design is minimal, simple and clean; whimsical, yet practical. The use of mud resist technique from Dabu results in subtle floral and geometric shapes, giving the apparel a chic contemporary look without compromising on the traditional. Starting at INR 1990 and going up to INR 2500, we’re eager to get our hands on the blue comfy goodness for all occasions, casual or formal. There are even some tailored trousers we’d wear to work every day.

Where: Shop online here.