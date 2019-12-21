Lifafa, Corridors & More: This Music Festival In The Mountains Will Be Magical

Seven independent artists are coming together for a one-day music festival, Sounds In Silence, in the foothills of Uttarakhand this December. The lineup includes amazing indie performers like Lifafa, Bowls (Dhruv Bhola's independent project), Karan Singh, Jamblu, Corridors (Rijul Victor), Ethnica, and singer-songwriter Angad Katari who along with Aarzoo Choudhary is the brains behind this beautiful festival.

The festival has a capacity of only 80 people, so it'll be really intimate and cosy. They have some amazing packages which include accommodation, food, and of course access to the festival. Accommodation will be five minutes away from the venue and there'll be a shuttle service for the same too.