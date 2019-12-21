Lifafa, Corridors & More: This Music Festival In The Mountains Will Be Magical

img-gallery-featured

Sounds In Silence, Roohaniyat Artist Residency, Sirori, Uttarakhand

₹ 3500 upwards

Fri - Sat | 20-21 Dec, 2019

4:30 PM - 12:00 AM

twotone-location_on-24px
Roohaniyat

Address: Sirori, Mangoli, Uttarakhand

image-map-default

What's Happening

Seven independent artists are coming together for a one-day music festival, Sounds In Silence, in the foothills of Uttarakhand this December. The lineup includes amazing indie performers like Lifafa, Bowls (Dhruv Bhola's independent project), Karan Singh, Jamblu, Corridors (Rijul Victor), Ethnica, and singer-songwriter Angad Katari who along with Aarzoo Choudhary is the brains behind this beautiful festival.

The festival has a capacity of only 80 people, so it'll be really intimate and cosy. They have some amazing packages which include accommodation, food, and of course access to the festival. Accommodation will be five minutes away from the venue and there'll be a shuttle service for the same too.

How's The Venue

Sounds in Silence will take place at the Roohaniyat Artist Residency in Sirori village, about 15 kilometres before Nainital. It is the host's family vacation home converted into a stunning space for artists. You can either drive down to the place or take a bus to Nainital and get off at Mangoli.

Pro-Tip

The festival only has 50 spots left, so get booking ASAP!

Price

₹3500 upwards

