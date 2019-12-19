Southy: South Indian Delicacies In North Campus

I am a big lover of South Indian food and I have explored almost all of the places in the North campus which serves south Indian food and out of all these places Southy won my heart ❤ Southy has a huge variety of south Indian food. They have Plain Dosa, Masala Dosa, Rava Dosa, Onion Dosa, Paper Dosa, Cheese Dosa, Idli, Fried Idli, Tomato, Lemon Rice along with that they have proper South Indian Thali's and tasty Buttermilk and Filter coffee. What I love most about the Southy is there Sambhar and Coconut Chutney they both are really tasty, which enhances the experience of having delicious south Indian food in the south. You can also order the food online and you will love southy's packing. They pack their food in a really beautiful yellow box which has a picture of dosa on it "because we eat our food first with our eyes".