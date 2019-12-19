Spread Some Love And Kindness By Volunteering At Animal Aid In Udaipur

Animal Aid founded by 2 Americans is a sanctuary for sick, injured and bonded animals in Udaipur. They have about 90 local employees and volunteers from all over the world working there. You can also go and visit or volunteer with them anytime you like. For visitors: They have daily tours where you can learn how the animals are cared for, and also give some love to goats, sheep, and calves. For volunteers: You can volunteer for as long as you like, reach out to them via their website or Instagram account. Be ready to fall in love with the place. You can also support them through donations!