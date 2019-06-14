5 Best Brands For Stylish Workwear Essentials

img-gallery-featured

If you're anything like us, your wardrobe's probably divided into workwear staples and weekend pieces (unless you work in a laid-back tech space or a frenzied creative field). We found 5 brands that will help you pull together a stellar 9-to-9 wardrobe and make you feel confident for face time with your boss. Scroll down for deets.

Akiesha

Spacious totes with edgy metallic detailing, monochrome shoulder bags & more - Akiesha's collection is perfect for your everyday. Their bags starting from INR 960 have enough space to carry all your knick knacks & essentials.

merchant image Akiesha

Fab Bella

When it comes to workwear, your footwear can make or break your OOTD. Fab Bella offers you a range of super comfy flats & heels that you can wear all day long. Their entire collection's under INR 1500 (fab, right?).

Pipa Bella

We love Pipa Bella's minimal workwear collection featuring pearl earrings, charm bracelets, geometric earrings & more starting at INR 499.