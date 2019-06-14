If you're anything like us, your wardrobe's probably divided into workwear staples and weekend pieces (unless you work in a laid-back tech space or a frenzied creative field). We found 5 brands that will help you pull together a stellar 9-to-9 wardrobe and make you feel confident for face time with your boss. Scroll down for deets.
5 Best Brands For Stylish Workwear Essentials
Akiesha
Spacious totes with edgy metallic detailing, monochrome shoulder bags & more - Akiesha's collection is perfect for your everyday. Their bags starting from INR 960 have enough space to carry all your knick knacks & essentials.
Fab Bella
When it comes to workwear, your footwear can make or break your OOTD. Fab Bella offers you a range of super comfy flats & heels that you can wear all day long. Their entire collection's under INR 1500 (fab, right?).
Pipa Bella
We love Pipa Bella's minimal workwear collection featuring pearl earrings, charm bracelets, geometric earrings & more starting at INR 499.
Comments (0)