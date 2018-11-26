Head To This Rustic Homestay For Starry Skies, Bonfires & A Chill Time

From the moment you spot this traditional Kumaoni house set in the wilderness, you’re bound to fall in love with it.

The scenic views of the Nanda Devi Peaks will welcome you every morning as you sip your tea on the balcony, and the crystal night sky will make you want to spend hours gazing up at the innumerable stars. The place is managed by a dedicated on-site caretaker (who goes out of his way to help you) and the food is served fresh and organic.

In a nutshell—beautiful, bonfire evenings, lazy naps in hammocks, the starriest night sky you’ll ever see, minimal human interaction and immense solitude—all of this awaits you here.