Stock Up On Berry Jams, Real Fruits & More From This Mandi House Store

While walking on Sadar Hashmi Mary, I noticed this cute shop out of the corner of my eye and my curiosity got the better of me, and I had to go see what all they had in store (literally). The name (SumBerries) suggests it's all about fresh berries. And true to its name, they have jam sandwiches; jams made using fresh fruit. The jams are nowhere cheap, the Berries (blueberry, cranberry) jam costs INR 500 for 1/2 kg and Alphonso jam costs INR 250 for 1/2 kg. You get a free small size sauce bottle with it. I bought the Alphonso jam. They have real fruit too. Oh, and all their manufacturing is done in Pune.