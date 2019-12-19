While walking on Sadar Hashmi Mary, I noticed this cute shop out of the corner of my eye and my curiosity got the better of me, and I had to go see what all they had in store (literally). The name (SumBerries) suggests it's all about fresh berries. And true to its name, they have jam sandwiches; jams made using fresh fruit. The jams are nowhere cheap, the Berries (blueberry, cranberry) jam costs INR 500 for 1/2 kg and Alphonso jam costs INR 250 for 1/2 kg. You get a free small size sauce bottle with it. I bought the Alphonso jam. They have real fruit too. Oh, and all their manufacturing is done in Pune.
Stock Up On Berry Jams, Real Fruits & More From This Mandi House Store
Food Stores
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MANDI HOUSE
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
As it's a new place, it would be great to be able to have a sampler with an assortment of offerings.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under INR 500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, and Bae.
Food Stores
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MANDI HOUSE
Comments (0)