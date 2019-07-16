With the sun still shining bright (jesus, it's July already!), I've been trying to get my hands on awesome summer-friendly outfits that'll take me from desk to drinks. So I was super stoked when I found this look on LBB:
Formal Meeting Coming Up? Say Hello To My Effortless 9 to 9 Look
Overlap Jumpsuit
This leafy green jumpsuit by The Cocktail House is so refreshing and it fits perfectly into my work wardrobe. I'm obsessed with the overlap knot since it really flatters my waist. Oh, and this trendy number also comes in Mustard & Turquoise!
Textured Solid Mules
To keep it formal, I completed the look with these stunning mules made by Paio Shoes. They're handcrafted and made with cruelty-free vegan leather. Plus, they come with a cushioned sole so I could run around in them all day!
