Seeing as summer is pretty much in full swing at this point, it’s time to get serious about what you’re going to wear and, of course, buy. For me, denim is in rotation year-round. Check out this awesome look I put together...
I've Been Wearing This Summer-Ready Outfit Over & Over Again
Denim Shift Dress With Eyelet Detailing
Denim can feel bulky during the hot summer months, but this shift dress made with 100% cotton denim feels just right! I got a size M from LBB and the fit is really flattering. And the best part? It has pockets!!! Pro tip: If you're styling it for a night out, you can even belt it at the waist.
Cut-Out Buckled Sandals
I styled the denim dress with these classic cut-out flats with a buckle detail. They have a cushioned sole and are super comfy! They also come in a pretty peach and tan and are available for INR 550 only on LBB.
Vegan Leather Cutout Bucket Bag
This vintage-inspired bag adds instant polish to absolutely any outfit, and it looks SO expensive! PSA: You can bag it on LBB for INR 1320 only. (Shocker, right?!)
Scrunched Oval Earrings
TBH, I’m guilty for having a soft corner for all things handcrafted. These stunning oval earrings have been made by skilled artisans, and that's not all... They're available for a steal on LBB for INR 290 only!
