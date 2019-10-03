Sporty, Vintage Or Classic: Find The Perfect Pair Of Sunglasses At These 10 Stores

Stepping out in Delhi or Gurgaon during the day involves carrying a truckload of stuff with you. Sunscreen? Check. Water? Check. Sunglasses? Grab a funky pair at one of these stores and face that sun in style.
House Of Blondie
House of Blondie in Hauz Khas stands for all things vintage. Run by Kareena Vinaik, everything you'll find in the store has been curated personally by her during her travels to Europe and there’s just one of everything, so chances are when you pick up those Audrey Hepburn-ish shades or the gold square over-sized glasses, you’re going to be the only one in the city donning them.
Price: INR 990 upwards
PropShop24
This quirk-filled website does not disappoint with its eyewear collection. From Lennon-inspired reflectors to heart-shaped lenses, to colourful angular hexagons, the feel here is young, kitschy, and fun.
Price: INR 574
H&M
H&M stocks a wide and reasonably-priced range of shades. Everyone from the experimental fashionista to the basics-loving tribe will find the perfect pair here. Overtime, we've come across sharp cat-eye, retro oval, leopard print, and heart-shaped glares here. For men though, the variety is limited to mostly wayfarers, aviators, and a few retro Lenon options.
Price: INR 699 upwards
Lenskart
If you're looking for branded sunglasses on a discount, look no further than Lenksart. They've got numerous options by brands like Vincent Chase, John Jacobs, and more on their e-store and at their offline outlets as well. They've also launched their Autumn-Winter collection, and we see a lot of favourites here like the trendy, Hexagon-shaped glasses by Vincent Chase, John Jacobs' rose gold tinted sunglasses and more such fun designs.
Price: Starting at INR 999 for Vincent Chase's clip-on sunglasses
Ballimaran
Are you the type who loses sunglasses every other day and wouldn't want to invest in something super expensive? Also, do you love variety? Head straight to Ballimaran Market in Old Delhi as it is one of Delhi's biggest eye wear markets (for both glasses and glares). You can find a pair here for as low as INR 50! We've seen everything from basic wayfarers, aviators and round reflectors to the flat and sleek, neon-rimmed sunglasses in this market.
Fair warning: Considering that you can pay less than INR 100 at most shops here, don't expect impeccable quality. Also, we recommend that you check out a few shops before finally buying a pair.
Price: INR 50 upwards
Decathalon
Decathalon stocks a bunch of sunglasses options that are great for different activities like jogging, hiking, sailing, triathlons etc. but they also have glares that'll actually look good if you wear them casually. Best part? It's all very affordable and of good quality. Almost all of their pairs come with Category 3 lens that ensure 100% UV protection. So, it really is a win-win situation.
Price: INR 699 upwards
These Street Markets:
Street markets like Sarojini Nagar, Karol Bagh, Janpath, and Palika are great spots to hit up for basic sunglasses (think wayfarers, aviators or round Lenon-style) at throwaway prices. While the shades from these markets won't last you for ages and won't offer sufficient protection from UV rays, they're a good option for when you're low on dough, and basically, need a pair to complete your OOTD.
Sometimes, if you try hard enough, you might even come across a pair of vintage sunglasses that wouldn't look out of place at the fashion weeks of the world.
Price: INR 100 upwards
Lifestyle
When in doubt, go to the mall. And chances are, every mall will usually have a Lifestyle store. This store is perfect for when you don't have the time to scour through markets, and are looking for a crazy variety of branded options. Fastrack, Opium, Giordano, and Polaroid are just some of the brands you can find at Lifestyle stores across NCR.
Price: INR 1500
Shoppers Stop
If you're looking for sunglasses by high end brands like Armani, Prada, D&G, Burberry, Versace, Hugo Boss and more, Shoppers Stop is a good place to start. You can find all of these brands under one roof, avail festive/member discounts that these individual brands wouldn't offer otherwise, and go back home with a pair that's classy and of impeccable quality. Brow-bar, cat-eye, reflectors, hexagonal, over-sized or rectangular, you'll plenty of styles and shapes here too.
Price: INR 2000 upwards
