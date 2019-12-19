Enjoy Postcard-Worthy Views Of The Sattal Lake At This Quaint Homestay

Hidden waterfalls? Check. Lush green forests? Check. A hammock? Check. Are we on our way to SuryaVilla in Sattal? You bet!

A quiet vacation home with two private gardens overlooking the mountains and the Sattal lake, SuryaVilla is a must-visit for all the nature lovers out there.

The property is the host’s vacation home and has three bedrooms, a dining room, a living room with cable TV, and a kitchen with all the appliances available. There’s also a private parking garage for one car at the house. The interiors of the house have been done up in a basic fashion, so don’t expect to find intricate wood work or Insta-worthy corners inside. All lenses should point to the outside.

You can also go on some beautiful nature treks and trails around the property. Plus, the host will be more than happy to guide you.

SuryaVilla offers the option of a part-time or full-time caretaker for your visit as well. The caretaker can get groceries and may also cook food for you if you so wish. Charges for the part-time and full-time caretaker are INR 300 and INR 500 per day.

Charges for a night’s stay at SuryaVilla for a group of eight people are INR 8,500 plus taxes and the homestay can accommodate up to 10 guests.