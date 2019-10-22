Sustainable Gifting And Homemade Goodies!

La Leurre Cakes & Desserts: I came across the page on Instagram a while back and have been following them ever since. Aside from catering to a host of food preferences (vegan, gluten-free and more), the brand also focuses on creating gifting ideas that are sustainable and unique. They have come up with these gorgeous woven baskets that have been sourced from the weavers themselves. They are so versatile and can be used for a host of things. I’m using the bigger one as an office lunch bag and the round one as a purse. They come with a lovely collection of homemade sweets and savouries like Candied orange chocolates, Fudge boxes, White chocolate brownies, Sundried tomato pesto, Herbed chilli oil, a very unique pineapple chilli sauce and some fabulous dips. The presentation is simple and effective and I have gifted them to a lot of loved ones. The best thing about them is that they can be customised according to your preference and budget.