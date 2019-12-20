We stumbled upon Suvasa on a recent visit to GK 1’s N Block Market. Expecting another run-of-the-mill decor store, we were thrilled to come across some quirky finds in the land of block prints and Indigo dyes.
Dress Up Your Wine Bottles {Yep} In The Finest Apparel From Suvasa
Shortcut
Best Gift Ever?
Okay, maybe not. But these teeny tiny clothes made for your wine {or whatever floats you boat} bottles are the epitome of cute.
They come in a bunch of coloured {red, blue green} but the sunshine yellow is what caught our hearts. They come in a pair – a flowy halter dress and a dapper striped apron shirt kind of thing, complete with buttons and a bow tie.
We’d recommend of course, pairing this with at least one bottle of bubbly when gifting it to someone.
What Else?
They also have super cute curtain ties {parrots, elephants and the like}, stoles, fuzzy throws, teapot print curtains and a world of beautiful things for your home.
Comments (0)