Dress Up Your Wine Bottles {Yep} In The Finest Apparel From Suvasa

Okay, maybe not. But these teeny tiny clothes made for your wine {or whatever floats you boat} bottles are the epitome of cute.

They come in a bunch of coloured {red, blue green} but the sunshine yellow is what caught our hearts. They come in a pair – a flowy halter dress and a dapper striped apron shirt kind of thing, complete with buttons and a bow tie.

We’d recommend of course, pairing this with at least one bottle of bubbly when gifting it to someone.