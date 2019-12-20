Dress Up Your Wine Bottles {Yep} In The Finest Apparel From Suvasa

Home Décor Stores

Suvasa

New Delhi, Delhi
4.4

N-12, 1st Floor, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

We stumbled upon Suvasa on a recent visit to GK 1’s N Block Market. Expecting another run-of-the-mill decor store, we were thrilled to come across some quirky finds in the land of block prints and Indigo dyes.

Best Gift Ever?

Okay, maybe not. But these teeny tiny clothes made for your wine {or whatever floats you boat} bottles are the epitome of cute.

They come in a bunch of coloured {red, blue green} but the sunshine yellow is what caught our hearts. They come in a pair – a flowy halter dress and a dapper striped apron shirt kind of thing, complete with buttons and a bow tie.

We’d recommend of course, pairing this with at least one bottle of bubbly when gifting it to someone.

What Else?

They also have super cute curtain ties {parrots, elephants and the like}, stoles, fuzzy throws, teapot print curtains and a world of beautiful things for your home.

