Sweet Waffles & Savoury Crepe’s: You Get It All At This Cute Little Outlet

After opening its outlet in GK, Gurgaon & Malviya Nagar Stop My Starvation has opened its branch now in Green Park. If you are someone with sweet-tooth then you can try their Nutella Factory Waffle or Rum & Raisins Waffle. Also, they have something new that tastes delicious like Chicken Tikka Waffle and Magic Mushroom Waffle. They also have a great variety of Pancakes and Crepe’s that are freshly made and taste insane. You can opt for their Mushroom Crepe or Blueberry Crepe if you are a Crepe-r person. And if you love pancakes then do try their Nutella Heaven Pancakes. You will love this place if you are some who loves waffles and crepes. So do visit this outlet in Green Park Market.