This Stunning Resort In Jim Corbett Is The Perfect Blend Of Nature & Luxury

Jim Corbett, because of its convenient, six-hour-drive proximity from Delhi, is one of the most accessible and prime spots for people from Delhi (especially those who love road trips). But just because you're in the lap of nature on your trip to the national park, doesn't mean that you can't have a taste of luxury as well.

Taj Corbett Resort & Spa is the perfect destination for when you need to get away from the bustle and commotion of city life, but also be close to nature. Situated literally on the banks of the Ramganga river, and across the road from the reserved forest, the resort sits in the locus of peace and tranquility.

The resort has a spa, a pool, a gym, a restaurant that serves Kumaoni cuisine, and a bar that serves a fusion of Kumaon and western cuisines. The treetop restaurant, where they host lavish buffets, overlooks the Ramganga river, and on quiet mornings, you can enjoy your breakfast, some tea, and the soothing sound of the river flowing. If you're an early riser (or even if you aren't, actually), we highly recommend taking a walk here in the morning to witness the stunning sunrise and even enjoy one of their early morning yoga sessions by the river.

Needless to say, the food is out-of-this-world delicious! The restaurant staff and chef were extremely sweet and accommodating of my dairy and meat-free diet preferences (even for desserts, yes!) The Kumaoni thali is a must-try, and I can't stress enough how delicious yet light it was. And, you're in for a treat if they have their Khao Suey and ravioli on the menu; they're to die for. I didn't indulge in breakfast a lot, so I can't say much about the same.

They offer many experiences - Jungle Safari, Ramganga river experience, tours of the surrounding villages, and more. The Ramganga river experience is a brilliant way to enjoy the sunset by the banks of the river, where they have a high-tea set up for you to enjoy. You can dip your toes in the cold water while sipping on hot tea and enjoying fresh cookies and cakes.

But apart from the usual safaris and river walks, the resort has so many immersive experiences that will familiarise you with the culture and lifestyle of the locals. They even organise lunches at a local, organic farming school, where you get to enjoy the food the locals eat every day. The organic farming school employs women from the neighbouring villages and they also sell delicious pickle, and chamomile tea.

On your next long weekend trip, head to Taj Corbett Resort & Spa, for a taste of luxury. Even if you don't spot a tiger on the safari, you'll definitely have come back with experiences worth remembering. Oh, and we hear that soon enough the resort is going to be pet-friendly too. Maybe take along your pet, as well? (They'll love the resort's pampered guard dog - Ghupchi).