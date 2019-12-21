Hot Pot Festival At TCK

An authentic experience done right is usually not very common. However, the hotpot experience at TCK is as authentic as it gets. A communal eat what you are greeted with is a hotpot with two types of broth bubbling - spicy one for the spice lovers and a milder one. And then you get plates after plates of food that you are supposed to dip and cook in the broth of your choice. A total of 24 such plates would come where 12 vegetarian options and 12 non-vegetarian options are served. From cChicken dumplings, Tofu, Iceberg lettuce, Mushroom, Sweet potato, Squid, Chicken, Bacon, Lamb, they pretty much cover what one would love. On top of that the provide you three types of dipping sauce - garlic soya, Schezwan chilli and black pepper sauce (my fav). It's surely enjoyed in a big group and the hotpot served at least 5 people for sure. Highly recommended visiting here and trying it out as it's only available for a limited period at the moment.