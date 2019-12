Thai Clay Flower Frame is a hands-on workshop where students will learn to create life-like flowers, fruits, berries & foliage with air dry clay. All materials would be provided by us. Not to mention, you can take your masterpiece home too!





The course includes creating the following pieces -Dahalia/Allamanda/Supertunia/Anthurium/Daisy/Monstera Leaf/Pumpkin/Berries & Mixed Foliage.