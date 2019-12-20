Croissants And Coffee, Anyone? The Artful Baker Has Come To Vasant Vihar

img-gallery-featured
Bakeries

The Artful Baker

New Delhi, Delhi
3.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

D Block Market, Near HDFC Bank, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 3 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

There's no seating, so best to pick up and go over to the D Block park close by. They also deliver in the neighbourhood.

What Did I Like?

Offering a variety of pastries, desserts, and breads, The Artful Baker is a neat little bakery. If you're feeling like some coffee with your almond croissant {like I was}, they do a nice macchiato with Lavazza coffee. For a healthier alternative, there's cold pressed juices being served in the summer.

Bakeries

The Artful Baker

New Delhi, Delhi
3.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

D Block Market, Near HDFC Bank, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 3 Other Outlets