There's no seating, so best to pick up and go over to the D Block park close by. They also deliver in the neighbourhood.
Croissants And Coffee, Anyone? The Artful Baker Has Come To Vasant Vihar
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
Offering a variety of pastries, desserts, and breads, The Artful Baker is a neat little bakery. If you're feeling like some coffee with your almond croissant {like I was}, they do a nice macchiato with Lavazza coffee. For a healthier alternative, there's cold pressed juices being served in the summer.
