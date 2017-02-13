Creative Or Not, Everyone Can Play With Paints At The Create Studio

The forces behind the studio, Puja Bahri and Archana B. Sapra, have been an integral part of the art fraternity for years. Way before The Create Studio came into being, they formed arts4all.in, a self-sustaining, not-for-profit platform to support emerging artists, offer residencies, create public art, curate exhibitions and facilitate art education in general. So, opening up a studio space for everyone wanting to tap into their creative side was the next logical step. This well-rounded approach to promoting art, both professionally and at a micro level, has created a well-knit network of artists, curators, scholars, students and everyone who likes, appreciates and wants to understand art who now meet regularly.