Shoe Addicts, Put Your Best Foot Forward With These New Styles

On days that you’re feeling particularly ~dainty~, or just want some no-nonsense footwear that you can rely on - Carabella is the brand for you. They have styles ranging from simple criss-cross slides to strappy flats and block heels. A shoe for every occasion, if we may say so ourselves. They use colours ranging from perfect pastels to rich deep reds complete with embellishments for a more formal vibe.



Our favourite? The Snakeskin Effect Slingback Block Heels with the perfect LBD for a feisty night out in the city. Or pair them with a loose denim shirt and jeans when you’re grabbing lunch with your friends.