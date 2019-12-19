Carabella's diverse range of shoes styles and captivating colour-blocking gives you the opportunity to bag the perfect shoe for every occasion. From sophisticated work-appropriate shoes to funky flats for your next shopping spree - they help you put your best foot forward all day, every day.
Shoe Addicts, Put Your Best Foot Forward With These New Styles
What Makes It Awesome
On days that you’re feeling particularly ~dainty~, or just want some no-nonsense footwear that you can rely on - Carabella is the brand for you. They have styles ranging from simple criss-cross slides to strappy flats and block heels. A shoe for every occasion, if we may say so ourselves. They use colours ranging from perfect pastels to rich deep reds complete with embellishments for a more formal vibe.
Our favourite? The Snakeskin Effect Slingback Block Heels with the perfect LBD for a feisty night out in the city. Or pair them with a loose denim shirt and jeans when you’re grabbing lunch with your friends.
