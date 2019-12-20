Men, Step Up Your Style Quotient With Shoes From The Urban Rover!

For those who live by the quality of each item in their wardrobe, The Urban Rover is ‘the’ brand to look out for. Their shoes are specially curated in line with the latest styles and their quirky designs are totally on point. With hues ranging from peaches and whites to blues and greys, they have shoes that are crafted to perfection with the choicest of raw materials.

We say these shoes are totes awesome, right from the fact that they’re crafted from full grain leather, to the added comfort they lend, ensuring that your feet get treated to nothing but the best. Durability is a major plus too, with waxed cotton shoelaces and real rubber outsoles ensuring that your shoes not only last longer but also help you glide through life effortlessly.

Brownie points to them for not repeating designs, so you can walk in pretty much anywhere without running the risk of someone stealing your thunder. Their shoes come with a custom biodegradable cotton dust bag with every purchase, that too free of cost! So, in case you’re one of those travel junkies, you can carry ‘em shoes in your customised bag and get moving.