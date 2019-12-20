If the world thought good food was the only way to a man’s heart, it’s time to get the facts straight! We’ve seen men drool over shoes like crazy, so if you’re one of the guys for whom shoes are bae, here’s what we recommend. This niche boutique, by the name of The Urban Rover is giving men some serious footwear goals so read on to find out what they have in store.
Men, Step Up Your Style Quotient With Shoes From The Urban Rover!
If the world thought good food was the only way to a man’s heart, it’s time to get the facts straight! We’ve seen men drool over shoes like crazy, so if you’re one of the guys for whom shoes are bae, here’s what we recommend. This niche boutique, by the name of The Urban Rover is giving men some serious footwear goals so read on to find out what they have in store.
What Makes It Awesome
For those who live by the quality of each item in their wardrobe, The Urban Rover is ‘the’ brand to look out for. Their shoes are specially curated in line with the latest styles and their quirky designs are totally on point. With hues ranging from peaches and whites to blues and greys, they have shoes that are crafted to perfection with the choicest of raw materials.
We say these shoes are totes awesome, right from the fact that they’re crafted from full grain leather, to the added comfort they lend, ensuring that your feet get treated to nothing but the best. Durability is a major plus too, with waxed cotton shoelaces and real rubber outsoles ensuring that your shoes not only last longer but also help you glide through life effortlessly.
Brownie points to them for not repeating designs, so you can walk in pretty much anywhere without running the risk of someone stealing your thunder. Their shoes come with a custom biodegradable cotton dust bag with every purchase, that too free of cost! So, in case you’re one of those travel junkies, you can carry ‘em shoes in your customised bag and get moving.
Pro-Tip
They're doing special discounts exclusively for LBB users, available for a limited time only! So, make sure you use LBB1000 for an INR 1,000 discount on your check-out page. Happy shopping!
Comments (0)