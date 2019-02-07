These Handbags In Kalamkari Prints & Handwoven Canvas Are Traditional & Chic

While Molcha does everything from kurtas to shrugs, their handbags steal the limelight. They've got their own unique brand of style and design when it comes to these bags.

You'll find anything from a block-printed kalamkari print and kantha embroidered cotton sling bag in multiple colours to handwoven laptop bags in canvas. They've also got backpacks in bold colour schemes like indigo-red, brown-maroon and more.

The price range starts at about INR 1,000 which we feel is quite reasonable.