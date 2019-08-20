These Jewellery Brands Guarantee Tons Of Compliments

"I have too many hoops," said nobody ever! This brand's unique styles are exactly what your hoop obsession was craving. No kidding, Goss Babe gives your major flashbacks of Blair and Serena on the Met steps! Their eye-catching statement jewellery gives a contemporary spin to the humble hoop - which is hands down our favourite part of their collection. You can find dainty swirls, twists, asymmetrical pieces, hoops with pearls... and a whole lot more here.