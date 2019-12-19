This Beautiful Little Resort On The Hills Is Like A Dream Come True!

Atithi Resort: I stayed at this quaint resort on my trip to Dalhousie. This is a very beautiful resort situated on beautiful hills of Chamba with splendid views from the rooms. They have a pool which gives straight views of the hills and sky. Their buffet breakfast is very good as well. They have a restaurant. The resort is small but it has a lot of cute corners. One can enjoy their meal on the terrace with beautiful views. Their rooms are spacious and good, the washrooms are also clean. Their service is good as well. They provide taxi services for sightseeing too.