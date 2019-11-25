This Body Positive Brand Just Dropped A New Collection & It's Everything!

Chakshu Couture follows the philosophy of dressing to one’s fit, and they do not believe in altering oneself, in order to fit into a garment. We love how they totally encourage us to be happy in our own skin! Makhmal is inspired by soft fabrics in two colour palettes- pastel and dark tones, combined with hand embroidery. From mirror work to dabka, zardosi work to hand made tassels with different fabric, pearls, beads and much more, the collection depicts motifs like deer, birds, butterflies, and flowers. Each ensemble is concept-based, with designs consisting of straight suits with palazzo, ankle-length pants, and shararas.

What we love the most about Chakshu Couture is that the founder is personally connected to each design and creates every outfit only after understanding the client’s specific requirements. It’s always nice when someone is so invested in every item as it ensures a flawless and unique experience for the customers. We totally recommend that you check them out to sort all your Indian, Western, Indo-Western and smart casual wear this wedding season.