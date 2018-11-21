This Brand Does PETA-Approved Vegan Accessories & They Look Amazing!

We love how the folks over at Moon Rabbit combine their bold aesthetic with approval from PETA for being vegan. They've got products ranging in a various categories–backpacks, card holders, slings, pouches and more–and they look great.

You can go for the tan coloured Hard Candy backpack for your daily driver or a mustard U-boat tote when you're looking for utility. The sleek stationery pouches look like they'll keep your favourite stationery safe in style and the eyewear cases will make for a great armour for your spectacles.

They've even got some great products in their other collections like luggage tags (these are super minimal ), trigon pouches which are available in a variety of colours (you even get complementary monogramming on these), and bifold wallets.

We say you go through their collections and take a look at the quirky essentials to find your favourites (you're bound to).