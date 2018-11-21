Moon Rabbit is a lifestyle brand that does all sorts of accessories ranging from backpacks and totes to stationery pouches and card holders. All of their products are made with vegan faux leather and are completely cruelty-free!
This Brand Does PETA-Approved Vegan Accessories & They Look Amazing!
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
We love how the folks over at Moon Rabbit combine their bold aesthetic with approval from PETA for being vegan. They've got products ranging in a various categories–backpacks, card holders, slings, pouches and more–and they look great.
You can go for the tan coloured Hard Candy backpack for your daily driver or a mustard U-boat tote when you're looking for utility. The sleek stationery pouches look like they'll keep your favourite stationery safe in style and the eyewear cases will make for a great armour for your spectacles.
They've even got some great products in their other collections like luggage tags (these are super minimal ), trigon pouches which are available in a variety of colours (you even get complementary monogramming on these), and bifold wallets.
We say you go through their collections and take a look at the quirky essentials to find your favourites (you're bound to).
What Could Be Better
While they do have quite a few categories, we feel that the number of products in each is limited. We hope they add more soon.
Pro-Tip
Head over to the 'bespoke' section on their store for services like monogramming, custom designs, bulk orders and more. Just contact them with your requirements and they'll get back to you.
